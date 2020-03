SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial regulator will ban for six months from March 16 any short-selling in listed shares on the main indexes Kospi and Kosdaq, it said on Friday.

The clampdown on potentially speculative trading comes as Seoul’s benchmark plunged 13.2% this week, in its worst drop since Oct 2008. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)