S.Korea considers tightening short-selling rules to curb volatility

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial regulator said on Tuesday the government is considering strengthening the role of institutional investors to mitigate market volatilities.

“The government will look into every possible option to respond to market volatilities, including relaxing rules on share buyback, tightening regulations on stock short-selling and reducing the daily price limit,” Financial Services Commission Vice Chairman Sohn Byung-doo told a meeting attended by bourse and regulatory officials, fund managers and analysts.

South Korea’s pension funds, including the National Pension Service, on Monday purchased shares worth 520.7 billion won ($429 million) on the main board, the most since Aug. 9, 2011, according to the Korea Exchange.