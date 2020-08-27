S.Korea extends ban on share short selling for another 6 mths

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial regulator on Thursday said it will extend a ban on short selling of listed shares for another six months.

The current ban on short selling of shares on the Kospi and Kosdaq will be extended until March 15 2021, to factor in “widening of market volatility due to concern over resurgence of the Covid-19,” the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The FSC on March 13 imposed a six-month ban on share short selling to curb speculative trading as the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak widened. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Toby Chopra)