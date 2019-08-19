S.Korea may consider easing share buy-back, short-selling rules

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea may consider easing market restrictions, such as those on share buy-backs or short selling, to stabilise local financial markets, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said at a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Kim also said the authorities would take action to stabilise the foreign exchange market if needed to counter adverse factors such as excessive herd behaviour and sharp reactions to temporary fluctuations. (Reporting by Yuna Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)