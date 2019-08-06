Financials
August 6, 2019 / 11:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea policymakers pledge to stabilise financial markets

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s policymakers said on Wednesday the government and the central bank would work together to stabilise financial markets while closely monitoring volatility.

“(The authorities) will take pre-emptive and determined market stabilisation measures in case of any herd behaviour seen in the market,” Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting with policymakers to discuss current financial market volatility.

The urgent meeting included Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol. Governor Lee also said stabilising the financial and foreign exchange market is the main focus for now. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below