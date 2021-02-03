S.Korea regulator extends ban on short-selling of stocks to May 2

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it will extend its ban on short-selling of shares on benchmark KOSPI and junior KOSDAQ to May 2, adding that it will partially lift the ban afterwards.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it will partially lift the short-selling ban on KOSPI 200 and KOSDAQ 150 stocks starting from May 3.

The current ban has been in place since March 2020 will be extended. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue)