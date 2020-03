SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea pledged on Tuesday to temporarily tighten stock short-selling rules to stabilise local financial markets, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at a scheduled meeting.

Hong said the Financial Services Commission will announce details of the strengthened regulations after local financial markets close at 3:30 pm (0630 GMT). (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)