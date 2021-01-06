Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea's KOSPI hits 3,000 for the first time in history

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country’s tech titans.

The KOSPI surged 30.8% in 2020, its largest percentage gain since 2009. The index took 13-and-a-half years to break above the 3,000 mark after hitting 2,000 in mid-2007. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)

