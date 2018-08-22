FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea buys aluminium, passes on tin tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Korea bought a combined 2,000 tonnes of
aluminium for November arrival and passed on a tin tender due to a single bid,
according to the state-run Public Procurement Service website. www.g2b.go.kr
    Details of the tenders are as follow:
    
    --Aluminium purchases
    TONNES(M/T)   ORIGIN      SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (PER TONNE) 
         1,000    Malaysia    Glencore Int'l AG/$87.65    
         1,000    Malaysia    Glencore Int'l AG/$84.65
             
    *Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.
    
    --Declined tin tender
    TONNES(M/T)   ARRIVAL/PORT      
            50    Nov. 21/INCHEON

 (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim)
