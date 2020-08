SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday appointed Kim Yong-jin as chairman of the state-run pension fund, National Pension Service (NPS), the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in its statement.

Kim previously served as the country’s second Vice Finance Minister between June 2017 to December 2018.

NPS is the world’s third-largest pension fund, with 752.2 trillion won ($637.64 billion) in assets as of end of June.