Bonds News
July 31, 2020 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea state pension fund to increase emerging market debt, high-yield bonds investment

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), the world’s third-largest pension fund, said on Friday it will expand investment in emerging markets’ treasury bonds and high-yield bonds.

“It is necessary to expand overseas investment with various opportunities and high performance for stable management of the fund and finances,” Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo told a meeting.

The NPS has already said it would raise its allocation of overseas assets to 55% by 2025. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below