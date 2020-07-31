S.Korea state pension fund to increase emerging market debt, high-yield bonds investment

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), the world’s third-largest pension fund, said on Friday it will expand investment in emerging markets’ treasury bonds and high-yield bonds.

“It is necessary to expand overseas investment with various opportunities and high performance for stable management of the fund and finances,” Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo told a meeting.

The NPS has already said it would raise its allocation of overseas assets to 55% by 2025. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)