S.Korea's state pension fund to raise risk asset, overseas investments by 2025

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) said on Wednesday it would increase its holdings of risk assets and overseas investments by 2025, as it continues to diversify its holdings to respond better to market volatility.

The world’s third-largest pension fund, with 737.5 trillion won ($598.93 billion) in assets as of end of February, said it planned to beef up its accumulated holdings of stocks and alternative investments to around 65% by 2025, from 50.5% as of end-February.

The fund also said it would continue to raise its allocation of overseas assets to 55% by 2024, up from 35.3% as of end-February. In a detailed breakdown, it aims to have about 35% of its assets in overseas stocks and 10% each in overseas bonds and alternative assets.