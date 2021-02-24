S.Korea's state-run pension fund posts 9.7% return in 2020 - health ministry

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-run pension fund posted a provisional annual return rate of 9.7% in 2020, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove volatility in global financial markets.

The National Pension Service (NPS) is the world’s third-largest pension fund, with 833.7 trillion won ($750.39 billion) in assets as of the end of 2020.

Last year's annual rate of return was lower than 2019's 11.3%, which was the highest on record since the National Pension Service Investment Management, a fund management organisation of the NPS, was founded in November 1999, according to the health ministry here. ($1 = 1,111.0200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh and Yena Park; Editing by Devika Syamnath)