S.Korea's Hanbit No.2 nuclear reactor shut after steam generator issue

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* South Korea’s nuclear regulator said on Thursday the Hanbit No.2 reactor, operated by state-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP), had automatically stopped operations after one of the reactor’s three steam generators malfunctioned

* The problem was detected while raising the 950-megawatt reactor’s output after its planned maintenance, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said in a statement

* The nuclear regulator said the reactor was in a safe condition and will be restarted once the problem is fixed

* The shutdown takes the number of offline reactors to eight, while the nation operates 24 nuclear reactors, with atomic power supplying about a third of the country’s electricity, according to KNHP (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)