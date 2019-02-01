S.Korea's nuclear regulator approves commencing of Shin Kori No.4 nuclear reactor

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* South Korea’s nuclear regulator said on Friday it has approved the commencing of Shin Kori No. 4 nuclear reactor

* An official at the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co, the nuclear operator, said it aims to start operating the 1,400-megawatt nuclear reactor in September

* The reactor, located near the southeastern city of Busan, is the second South Korea-designed APR-1400 model

* South Korea’s state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp won a bid to construct four APR-1400 reactors in the UAE in 2009

* South Korea currently runs 24 nuclear reactors which supply about a third of the country’s electricity (Reporting by Wonil Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)