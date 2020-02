SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* South Korea’s nuclear regulator said on Tuesday that it approved the restart of the Hanul No.2 nuclear reactor after a planned maintenance

* The restart of the 950-megawatt reactor will bring down the number of offline nuclear reactors to six out of the country’s total 24 reactors, according to data from state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power’s website (Reporting by Jane Chung, editing by Louise Heavens)