CORRECTED-S.Korea's Nov crude oil imports down 4.7% y/y -preliminary data

(Correct to say November in first paragraph, not October) SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's November crude oil imports fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 90.9 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Nov 2019 Oct 2019* Nov 2018* Crude Oil 90.9 82.3 95.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total October crude imports dropped 15.8% year on year to 82.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)