S.Korea's April crude oil imports drop 16.0% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's April crude oil imports fell 16.0% to 80.4 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Friday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): April 2020 March 2020* April 2019* Crude Oil 80.4 84.1 95.7 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total March crude imports declined 3.5% year-on-year to 84.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)