S.Korea's April crude oil imports drop 16.0% y/y - preliminary data

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's April crude oil
imports fell 16.0% to 80.4 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Friday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                 April 2020       March 2020*       April 2019*
 Crude Oil             80.4              84.1              95.7
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total March crude imports declined 3.5%
year-on-year to 84.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed. 
  

 (Reporting by Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)
