Oil and Gas

S.Korea's April crude oil imports fall 0.9% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's April crude oil
imports fell 0.9% to 81.6 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Saturday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                 April 2021       March 2021*      April 2020*
 Crude Oil             81.6              71.9             82.3
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total March crude imports fell 14.5%
year-on-year to 71.9 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Richard Pullin)
