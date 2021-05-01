S.Korea's April crude oil imports fall 0.9% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's April crude oil imports fell 0.9% to 81.6 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): April 2021 March 2021* April 2020* Crude Oil 81.6 71.9 82.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total March crude imports fell 14.5% year-on-year to 71.9 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Richard Pullin)