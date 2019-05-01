S.Korea's April crude oil imports up 6.9 pct y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in April rose 6.9 percent to 93.2 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Wednesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) April 2019 March 2019* April 2018* Crude Oil 93.2 87.1 87.2 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total March crude imports increased 5.2 percent to 87.1 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)