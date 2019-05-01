Energy
May 1, 2019 / 2:19 AM / in 2 hours

S.Korea's April crude oil imports up 6.9 pct y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
April rose 6.9 percent to 93.2 million barrels from a year
earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Wednesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures
are as follows:
    
    (In millions of barrels)
                 April 2019       March 2019*       April 2018*
 Crude Oil             93.2              87.1              87.2
 
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total March crude imports increased 5.2
percent to 87.1 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC
data.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
