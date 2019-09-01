Energy
S.Korea's Aug crude oil imports fall 0.3% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's August crude oil
imports inched down 0.3% from a year earlier to 94.7 million
barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Sunday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Aug 2019        July 2019*         Aug 2018*
 Crude Oil             94.7              84.2              95.0
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total July crude imports declined 10.7% on
the year to 86.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.

