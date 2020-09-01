Company News
September 1, 2020 / 2:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Korea's Aug crude oil imports fall 20.4% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's August crude oil
imports fell 20.4% to 77.2 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Tuesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                August 2020        July 2020*     August 2019*
 Crude Oil             77.2              86.4             97.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total July crude imports rose 0.1%
year-on-year to 86.4 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
