S.Korea's Aug crude oil imports fall 20.4% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's August crude oil imports fell 20.4% to 77.2 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): August 2020 July 2020* August 2019* Crude Oil 77.2 86.4 97.1 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total July crude imports rose 0.1% year-on-year to 86.4 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)