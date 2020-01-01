Energy
S.Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 6.1% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
December fell 6.1% from a year earlier to 87.3 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Wednesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Dec 2019         Nov 2019*         Dec 2018*
 Crude Oil             87.3              93.1              93.0
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total November crude imports decreased
2.3% year on year to 93.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting By Jane Chung and Joori Roh; editing by Neil
Fullick)
