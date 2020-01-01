S.Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 6.1% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in December fell 6.1% from a year earlier to 87.3 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Wednesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Dec 2019 Nov 2019* Dec 2018* Crude Oil 87.3 93.1 93.0 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total November crude imports decreased 2.3% year on year to 93.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting By Jane Chung and Joori Roh; editing by Neil Fullick)