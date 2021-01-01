S.Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 7.5% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's December crude oil imports fell 7.5% to 82.7 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Friday. For all of 2020, crude oil imports dropped 8.7% year-on-year to 978.5 million barrels. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Dec 2020 Nov 2020* Dec 2019* Crude Oil 82.7 69.5 89.5 * Actual import figures (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)