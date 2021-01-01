Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

S.Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 7.5% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's December crude oil
imports fell 7.5% to 82.7 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Friday.
    For all of 2020, crude oil imports dropped 8.7% year-on-year
to 978.5 million barrels.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Dec 2020         Nov 2020*        Dec 2019*
 Crude Oil             82.7              69.5             89.5
    * Actual import figures

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
