S.Korea's Feb crude oil imports plunge 13.9% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's February crude oil imports fell 13.9% from a year earlier to 84.8 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Feb 2020 Jan 2020* Feb 2019* Crude Oil 84.8 92.7 98.5 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total January crude imports edged down 0.4% year on year to 92.7 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)