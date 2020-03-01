Energy
S.Korea's Feb crude oil imports plunge 13.9% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's February crude oil
imports fell 13.9% from a year earlier to 84.8 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Sunday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Feb 2020         Jan 2020*         Feb 2019*
 Crude Oil             84.8              92.7              98.5
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total January crude imports edged down
0.4% year on year to 92.7 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting by Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)
