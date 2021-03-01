Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

S.Korea's Feb crude oil imports slide 14.7% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's February crude oil
imports fell 14.7% to 73.6 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Monday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Feb 2021         Jan 2021*        Feb 2020*
 Crude Oil             73.6              76.9             86.3
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total January crude imports fell 17.1%
year-on-year to 76.87 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
