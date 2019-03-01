S.Korea's Feb crude oil imports up 1.6 pct y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in February rose 1.6 percent to 96.0 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Friday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) Feb 2019 Jan 2019* Feb 2018* Crude Oil 96.0 93.1 94.4 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total January crude imports declined 6.7 percent to 93.1 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)