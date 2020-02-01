Energy
February 1, 2020 / 2:00 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

S.Korea's Jan crude oil imports down 2.6% y/y - preliminary data

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's January crude oil
imports fell 2.6% from a year earlier to 90.7 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Saturday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Jan 2020         Dec 2019*         Jan 2019*
 Crude Oil             90.7              89.5              93.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total December crude imports decreased
3.8% year on year to 89.5 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting By Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)
