S.Korea's Jan crude oil imports down 2.6% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's January crude oil imports fell 2.6% from a year earlier to 90.7 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Jan 2020 Dec 2019* Jan 2019* Crude Oil 90.7 89.5 93.1 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total December crude imports decreased 3.8% year on year to 89.5 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting By Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)