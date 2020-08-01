S.Korea's July crude oil imports down 2.1% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's July crude oil imports slid 2.1% to 84.5 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Final data are to be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): July 2020 June 2020* July 2019* Crude Oil 84.5 73.1 86.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total June crude imports fell 14.8% year-on-year to 73.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by William Mallard)