August 1, 2020 / 2:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea's July crude oil imports down 2.1% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's July crude oil
imports slid 2.1% to 84.5 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Saturday.
    Final data are to be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  July 2020        June 2020*       July 2019*
 Crude Oil             84.5              73.1             86.3
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total June crude imports fell 14.8%
year-on-year to 73.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
  

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by William Mallard)
