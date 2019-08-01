Energy
S.Korea's July crude oil imports fall 12.9% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's July crude oil
imports fell 12.9% from a year earlier to 84.2 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Thursday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  July 2019        June 2019*        July 2018*
 Crude Oil             84.2              85.7              96.7
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total June crude imports dropped 12.5%
year-on-year to 85.7 million barrels on the year, according to
KNOC data.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
