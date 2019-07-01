S.Korea's June crude oil imports down 14.4% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil imports fell 14.4% from a year earlier to 83.9 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Monday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): June 2019 May 2019* June 2018* Crude Oil 83.9 84.1 98.0 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total May crude imports dropped 11.6% year-on-year to 84.1 million barrels on the year, KNOC data show. (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)