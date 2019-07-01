Energy
July 1, 2019 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's June crude oil imports down 14.4% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil
imports fell 14.4% from a year earlier to 83.9 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Monday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  June 2019         May 2019*        June 2018*
 Crude Oil             83.9              84.1              98.0
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total May crude imports dropped 11.6%
year-on-year to 84.1 million barrels on the year, KNOC data
show.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)
