S.Korea's June crude oil imports drop 14.5% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil imports fell 14.5% to 73.3 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Wednesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): June 2020 May 2020* June 2019* Crude Oil 73.3 78.8 85.7 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total May crude imports declined 6.3% year-on-year to 78.8 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)