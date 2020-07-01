Energy
July 1, 2020 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's June crude oil imports drop 14.5% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil
imports fell 14.5% to 73.3 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Wednesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  June 2020         May 2020*       June 2019*
 Crude Oil             73.3              78.8             85.7
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total May crude imports declined 6.3%
year-on-year to 78.8 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
  

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
