Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil and Gas

S.Korea's June crude oil imports up 5.9% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil
imports rose 5.9% to 79.0 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Thursday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  June 2021         May 2021*       June 2020*
 Crude Oil             79.0              81.0             74.7
    * Actual import figures

 (Reporting by Joori Rohl; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up