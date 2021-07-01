S.Korea's June crude oil imports up 5.9% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's June crude oil imports rose 5.9% to 79.0 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Thursday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): June 2021 May 2021* June 2020* Crude Oil 79.0 81.0 74.7 * Actual import figures (Reporting by Joori Rohl; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)