July 1, 2018 / 2:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's June crude oil imports up 9.9 pct from year ago -preliminary data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
June rose 9.9 percent from a year ago to 96 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Sunday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures
are as follows:
    
    (In millions of barrels)
                  June 2018         May 2018*        June 2017*
 Crude Oil             96.0              95.2              87.3
 
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total May crude imports increased 2.7
percent to 95.2 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC
data last month.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)
