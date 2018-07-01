S.Korea's June crude oil imports up 9.9 pct from year ago -preliminary data

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in June rose 9.9 percent from a year ago to 96 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) June 2018 May 2018* June 2017* Crude Oil 96.0 95.2 87.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total May crude imports increased 2.7 percent to 95.2 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data last month. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)