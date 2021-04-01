Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil and Gas

S.Korea's March crude oil imports down 16.5% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's March crude oil
imports tumbled 16.5% to 70.2 million barrels from a year
earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Thursday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                 March 2021         Feb 2021*      March 2020*
 Crude Oil             70.2              75.0             84.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total February crude imports fell 13.1%
year-on-year to 75.0 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
  

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up