S.Korea's March crude oil imports fall 5.2% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's March crude oil imports fell 5.2% to 82.5 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Wednesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): March 2020 Feb 2020* March 2019* Crude Oil 82.5 86.3 87.1 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total February crude imports dropped 12.3% year-on-year to 86.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)