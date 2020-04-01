Energy
S.Korea's March crude oil imports fall 5.2% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's March crude oil
imports fell 5.2% to 82.5 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Wednesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                 March 2020         Feb 2020*       March 2019*
 Crude Oil             82.5              86.3              87.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total February crude imports dropped 12.3%
year-on-year to 86.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed. 
  

 (Reporting by Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
