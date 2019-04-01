S.Korea's March crude oil imports up 1.7 pct y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in March rose 1.7 percent to 84.3 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Monday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) March 2019 Feb 2019* March 2018* Crude Oil 84.3 98.5 82.8 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total February crude imports increased 4.2 percent to 98.5 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)