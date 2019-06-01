Energy
S.Korea's May crude oil imports down 13.5% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's May crude oil
imports fell 13.5% from a year earlier to 82.3 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Saturday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   May 2019       April 2019*         May 2018*
 Crude Oil             82.3              95.7              95.2
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total April crude imports increased 9.8%
to 95.7 million barrels on the year, KNOC data show.


 (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo
and Clarence Fernandez)
