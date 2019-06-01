S.Korea's May crude oil imports down 13.5% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's May crude oil imports fell 13.5% from a year earlier to 82.3 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): May 2019 April 2019* May 2018* Crude Oil 82.3 95.7 95.2 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total April crude imports increased 9.8% to 95.7 million barrels on the year, KNOC data show. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Clarence Fernandez)