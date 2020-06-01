Energy
June 1, 2020 / 2:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea's May crude oil imports drop 8.2% y/y - preliminary data

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's May crude oil
imports fell 8.2% to 77.2 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Monday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   May 2020       April 2020*        May 2019*
 Crude Oil             77.2              82.3             84.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total April crude imports dropped 14%
year-on-year to 82.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed. 
  

 (Reporting by Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below