S.Korea's May crude oil imports drop 8.2% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's May crude oil imports fell 8.2% to 77.2 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Monday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): May 2020 April 2020* May 2019* Crude Oil 77.2 82.3 84.1 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total April crude imports dropped 14% year-on-year to 82.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)