December 1, 2019

S.Korea's Nov crude oil imports down 4.7% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's October crude oil
imports fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 90.9 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Sunday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Nov 2019         Oct 2019*         Nov 2018*
 Crude Oil             90.9              82.3              95.3
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total October crude imports dropped 15.8%
year on year to 82.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)
