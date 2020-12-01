Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

S.Korea's Nov crude oil imports drop 27.1% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's November crude oil
imports fell 27.1% to 67.8 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Tuesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
              November 2020     October 2020*   November 2019*
 Crude Oil             67.8              82.1             93.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total October crude imports slid 0.2%
year-on-year to 82.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
