S.Korea's Nov crude oil imports drop 27.1% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's November crude oil imports fell 27.1% to 67.8 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): November 2020 October 2020* November 2019* Crude Oil 67.8 82.1 93.1 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total October crude imports slid 0.2% year-on-year to 82.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Joori Roh)