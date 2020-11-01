Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

S.Korea's Oct crude oil imports down 1.7% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's October crude oil
imports fell 1.7% from a year earlier to 81.0 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Sunday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Oct 2020        Sept 2020*        Oct 2019*
 Crude Oil             81.0              77.6             82.3
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total Sept crude imports rose 0.6%
year-on-year to 79.8 million barrels, state-run Korea National
Oil Corp (KNOC) provisional data showed.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by William Mallard)
