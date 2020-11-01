S.Korea's Oct crude oil imports down 1.7% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's October crude oil imports fell 1.7% from a year earlier to 81.0 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Oct 2020 Sept 2020* Oct 2019* Crude Oil 81.0 77.6 82.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total Sept crude imports rose 0.6% year-on-year to 79.8 million barrels, state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) provisional data showed. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by William Mallard)