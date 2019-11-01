S.Korea's Oct crude oil imports down 17.6% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's October crude oil imports dropped 17.6% from a year earlier to 80.6 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Friday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Oct 2019 Sept 2019* Oct 2018* Crude Oil 80.6 76.5 97.8 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total September crude imports decreased 2.2% year on year to 79.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)