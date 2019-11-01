Energy
S.Korea's Oct crude oil imports down 17.6% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's October crude oil
imports dropped 17.6% from a year earlier to 80.6 million
barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Friday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Oct 2019        Sept 2019*         Oct 2018*
 Crude Oil             80.6              76.5              97.8
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total September crude imports decreased
2.2% year on year to 79.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)
