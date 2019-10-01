S.Korea's Sept crude oil imports down 5.7% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's September crude oil imports fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 76.5 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Sept 2019 Aug 2019* Sept 2018* Crude Oil 76.5 97.1 81.1 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total August crude imports increased 2.2% year on year to 97.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)