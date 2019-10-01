Energy
S.Korea's Sept crude oil imports down 5.7% y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's September crude oil
imports fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 76.5 million barrels,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Tuesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  Sept 2019         Aug 2019*        Sept 2018*
 Crude Oil             76.5              97.1              81.1
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total August crude imports increased 2.2%
year on year to 97.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


