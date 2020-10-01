Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industrials

S.Korea's Sept crude oil imports slip 2.2% y/y - preliminary data

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's September crude oil
imports fell 2.2% to 77.6 million barrels from a year earlier,
preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Thursday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  Sept 2020         Aug 2020*       Sept 2019*
 Crude Oil             77.6              78.9             79.3
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total August crude imports fell 18.7%
year-on-year to 78.9 million barrels, KNOC data showed.


 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Sangmi Cha;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
