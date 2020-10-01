S.Korea's Sept crude oil imports slip 2.2% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's September crude oil imports fell 2.2% to 77.6 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Thursday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Sept 2020 Aug 2020* Sept 2019* Crude Oil 77.6 78.9 79.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total August crude imports fell 18.7% year-on-year to 78.9 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)