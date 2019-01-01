South Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 9.5 pct y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in December dropped 9.5 percent to 90.3 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) Dec 2018 Nov 2018* Dec 2017* Crude Oil 90.3 95.3 99.9 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total November crude imports edged up 0.7 percent to 95.3 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)