January 1, 2019

South Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 9.5 pct y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
December dropped 9.5 percent to 90.3 million barrels from a year
earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Tuesday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures
are as follows:
    
    (In millions of barrels)
                   Dec 2018         Nov 2018*         Dec 2017*
 Crude Oil             90.3              95.3              99.9
 
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total November crude imports edged up 0.7
percent to 95.3 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC
data.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)
