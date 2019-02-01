South Korea's Jan crude oil imports fall 8.8 pct y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in January fell 8.8 percent to 91.0 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Friday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) Jan 2019 Dec 2018* Jan 2018* Crude Oil 91.0 93.0 99.8 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total December crude imports fell 6.9 percent to 93.0 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)