Energy
February 1, 2019 / 2:26 AM / in 36 minutes

South Korea's Jan crude oil imports fall 8.8 pct y/y - preliminary data

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
January fell 8.8 percent to 91.0 million barrels from a year
earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Friday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures
are as follows:
    
    (In millions of barrels)
                   Jan 2019         Dec 2018*         Jan 2018*
 Crude Oil             91.0              93.0              99.8
 
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total December crude imports fell 6.9
percent to 93.0 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC
data.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below