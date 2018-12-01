Energy
December 1, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea's Nov crude oil imports down 2.0 pct y/y - preliminary data

    SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
November fell 2.0 percent to 92.8 million barrels from a year
earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry
and Energy showed on Saturday.
    Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
    Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures
are as follows:
    
    (In millions of barrels)
                   Nov 2018         Oct 2018*         Nov 2017*
 Crude Oil             92.8              97.8              94.7
 
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total October crude imports rose 5.3
percent to 97.8 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC
data.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)
