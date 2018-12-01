South Korea's Nov crude oil imports down 2.0 pct y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in November fell 2.0 percent to 92.8 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows: (In millions of barrels) Nov 2018 Oct 2018* Nov 2017* Crude Oil 92.8 97.8 94.7 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total October crude imports rose 5.3 percent to 97.8 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data. (Reporting By Jane Chung)