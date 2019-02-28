S.Korea pension fund posts first negative return in decade in 2018

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Fund suffered a negative investment return last year for the first time in a decade on big losses from stock investment, the world’s third-largest pension fund said on Thursday.

The fund, which had 639 trillion won ($571.2 billion) of assets as of the end of last year, said in a statement it posted a negative return of 0.92 percent last year as it lost 16.8 percent on domestic stocks and by 6.2 percent on overseas stocks.

It said it posted positive returns on bonds and alternative investment assets.