FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 8, 2018 / 2:36 AM / in an hour

S.Korean pension fund appoints financial services exec as chief investment officer - Yonhap

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), one of the world’s largest pension funds, has appointed Ahn Hyo-jun, as the chief investment officer, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

Ahn currently serves as president of global financial headquarter of BNK Holdings, a financial holding company based in Seoul. A NPS official said it will release a press statement later in the day on the appointment, but declined to elaborate.

The NPS managed 643 trillion won ($568.97 billion) worth of as at the end of July. The CIO position has been vacant for over a year.

$1 = 1,130.1200 won Reporting by Hayoung Choi Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.