S.Korean pension fund appoints financial services exec as chief investment officer - Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), one of the world’s largest pension funds, has appointed Ahn Hyo-jun, as the chief investment officer, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

Ahn currently serves as president of global financial headquarter of BNK Holdings, a financial holding company based in Seoul. A NPS official said it will release a press statement later in the day on the appointment, but declined to elaborate.

The NPS managed 643 trillion won ($568.97 billion) worth of as at the end of July. The CIO position has been vacant for over a year.